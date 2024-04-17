A Blood Test to Detect Cancer? Some Patients Are Using Them Already.

(Washington Post via MSN) – These new cancer detection blood tests — about 20 are in various stages of development — measure cancer “signals,” which are biological substances shed by cancers such as fragments of tumor DNA. Some can even identify the organ or tissue involved. Technological and scientific advances in recent years, including discoveries in tumor biology, machine-learning tools and the ability to recognize circulating DNA and other substances in the blood, have made these new tests possible, experts said. (Read More)