Reversing Progress, Stroke Rates Are Rising, Especially in Working-Age Adults
May 23, 2024
(STAT News) – Stroke prevalence has been climbing over the past decade, reversing a steady decline among all Americans while rising the most among adults under 65, a new CDC analysis reports. Strokes still strike more adults older than 65, but the increase at younger ages mirrors another recent turnaround: rates of heart failure deaths, which had been dipping, are rising the most in adults under 45. (Read More)