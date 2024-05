(MedPage Today) – Tattoos may be a risk factor for malignant lymphoma, according to a Swedish population-based case-control study. Of nearly 12,000 people included in the study, those with tattoos had a higher risk of overall lymphoma compared with non-tattooed individuals (incidence rate ratio [IRR] 1.21, 95% CI 0.99-1.48) after adjusting for factors such as education, age, income, and smoking status, reported Christel Nielsen, PhD, of Lund University in Sweden, and colleagues. (Read More)