Americans with Food Allergies Are Getting a Bad Deal

(The Atlantic) – Precautionary allergen labels like those that say “Processed in a facility that uses milk or may contain fish” are meant to address the potential for cross-contact. For instance, a granola bar that doesn’t list peanuts as an ingredient could still say they may be included. And in the United States, these warnings are voluntary and not regulated; companies can use whatever precautionary phrasing they choose on any product. Some don’t use any labels, even in facilities where unintended allergens slip in; others list allergens that may pose little risk. Robert Earl, the vice president of regulatory affairs at the nonprofit Food Allergy Research & Education, or FARE, has even seen labels that include all nine common food allergens. “I would bet my bottom dollar not all of those allergens are even in the facility,” he says. (Read More)