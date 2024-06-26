(NPR) – About 170 billion cells are in the brain, and as they go about their regular tasks, they produce waste — a lot of it. To stay healthy, the brain needs to wash away all that debris. But how exactly it does this has remained a mystery.

Now, two teams of scientists have published three papers that offer a detailed description of the brain’s waste-removal system. Their insights could help researchers better understand, treat and perhaps prevent a broad range of brain disorders. (Read More)