Alzheimer’s Gets a New Definition

July 4, 2024

MRI images of the brain

(MedPage Today) – Alzheimer’s disease has a biologically based definition, according to criteria developed by an Alzheimer’s Association workgroup. The new criteria include biomarker classifications and a revised disease staging system, reported Clifford Jack Jr., MD, of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and co-authors in Alzheimer’s & Dementia.

