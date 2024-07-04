Alzheimer’s Gets a New Definition

(MedPage Today) – Alzheimer’s disease has a biologically based definition, according to criteria developed by an Alzheimer’s Association workgroup. The new criteria include biomarker classifications and a revised disease staging system, reported Clifford Jack Jr., MD, of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and co-authors in Alzheimer’s & Dementia.

