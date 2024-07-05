Why the Walmart Model Doesn’t Work in Healthcare

(Wall Street Journal) – Retailers such as Walmart and Walgreens are pulling away from the doctor’s office.

Walmart became the world’s largest company by revenue because it figured out how to use its size to offer consumers rock-bottom prices. Yet when the big-box retailer tried to apply that winning formula to healthcare, it failed miserably.

In late April, the company said it would close its 51 health centers across five states and shut down its virtual-care offering. The company said that many patients loved the convenience of the clinics, but that it couldn't find a sustainable business model. In other words, the clinics were bleeding money.