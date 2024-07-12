Expansive New Study Points to Distinct Brain Networks Linked to Sex and Gender

(STAT News) – Our brains are shaped by our experiences — whether you’re a bird watcher, book lover, or a chess player. And a new study offers a clearer picture of how sex and gender influence the brain, too.

Researchers used artificial intelligence to analyze data from MRI scans of thousands of children and found that they could predict a study participant's sex or gender — albeit imperfectly — by looking at how brain regions interacted with one another. Notably, the patterns of connections that predicted sex, which is driven in large part by biology, were not the same as the patterns that predicted gender, defined by a person's sense of identity.