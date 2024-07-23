Virtual Reality Players Are Suffering Real Broken Bones, Other Injuries

(Washington Post via MSN) – As the number of people using VR headsets rises, so, too, are the number of people injured when the virtual world crashes — literally — into the real one.

Sales of virtual reality headsets rose from $4.42 million in 2018 to $21.76 million last year and are expected to reach $27.26 million in 2028, according to Statista Market Insights, which also reported more than 5.4 million units were sold in 2019 and more than a projected 14 million for this year. Headsets cost from several hundred to several thousand dollars.

A study published last year found just 125 incidents of VR-related injuries were reported to emergency rooms in 2017. By 2021, that figure was estimated at 1,336, the study found, using data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, known as NEISS. (Read More)