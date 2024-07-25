OpenAI Just Announced a Search Engine, SearchGPT, but There’s a Catch

(CNET) – AI chatbots draw on immense amounts of what’s known as training data from a variety of sources, including the internet. But often there’s a cutoff date that’s months in the past. ChatGPT’s free version, for instance, lacks knowledge of current events and other up-to-date information.

That’s clearly something OpenAI is trying to address. “SearchGPT will quickly and directly respond to your questions with up-to-date information from the web while giving you clear links to relevant sources,” the company said in its statement Thursday, adding that users can ask follow-up questions to their queries for richer information. (Read More)