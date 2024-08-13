5 People Diagnosed with Legionnaires’ Disease in New Hampshire After Possible Exposure from Cooling Tower

(NBC News) – The five people became sick in June and July. Remediation work and additional testing at the RiverWalk Resort cooling tower are underway.

The five people developed the disease — a severe form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria — in June and July, New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release Monday.

They “may have been exposed” at a cooling tower located behind the RiverWalk Resort, a hotel in a bustling tourist area in downtown Lincoln, authorities said. (Read More)