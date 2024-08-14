A New Public Database Lists All the Ways AI Could Go Wrong

(MIT Technology Review) – Adopting AI can be fraught with danger. Systems could be biased, or parrot falsehoods, or even become addictive. And that’s before you consider the possibility AI could be used to create new biological or chemical weapons, or even one day somehow spin out of our control.

To manage these potential risks, we first need to know what they are. A new database compiled by the FutureTech group at MIT's CSAIL with a team of collaborators and published online today could help. The AI Risk Repository documents over 700 potential risks advanced AI systems could pose. It's the most comprehensive source yet of information about previously identified issues that could arise from the creation and deployment of these models.