Study Suggests That Even the Best AI Models Hallucinate a Bunch

(Tech Crunch) – A recent study from researchers at Cornell, the universities of Washington and Waterloo and the nonprofit research institute AI2 sought to benchmark hallucinations by fact-checking models like GPT-4o against authoritative sources on topics ranging from law and health to history and geography. They found that no model performed exceptionally well across all topics, and that models that hallucinated the least did so partly because they refused to answer questions they’d otherwise get wrong. (Read More)