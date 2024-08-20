(NPR) – Nearly half of hospitals in the U.S. are nonprofits, which means they don’t pay local, state or federal taxes. In return, the hospitals provide medical care, a social benefit, to their communities.

They’re also expected to provide some charity care to patients who cannot pay, and deliver services that promote community health, such as vaccine clinics or cancer screenings.

But despite their community-focused missions, the CEOs in charge of these nonprofits command large paychecks, that now top $1 million, on average. And their salaries keep rising. (Read More)