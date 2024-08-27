Heat-Related Deaths Climbed 117% Over 25 Years

(Axios) – Heat-related deaths in the U.S. rose 117% between 1999 and 2023, with more than 21,500 people succumbing over that time, according to a new analysis of Centers for Disease Control data. The big picture: Heat waves are getting longer and more intense, and as temperatures continue to rise from climate change, planners in at-risk areas should expand access to hydration and public cooling centers and make other accommodations, researchers wrote in JAMA. (Read More)