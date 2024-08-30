Low Cost ‘Smart Mask’ Can Detect Disease from Breath, Researchers Say

(The Guardian) – Scientists say they have created a “smart mask” that can analyse the wearer’s breath and detect tell-tale signs of disease. Researchers hope the device – which can beam its data to an app over Bluetooth – will offer an affordable and convenient way to capture and immediately analyse breath biomarkers related to respiratory and metabolic processes. They say it has the potential to improve efforts to diagnose conditions such as lung disease early and to monitor conditions and support tailored treatment plans. (Read More)