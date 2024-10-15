Should You Be Nice to Your Chatbot?

(Wall Street Journal) – Some have no qualms about treating ChatGPT like their servant; ‘Just like humans, AI can’t always be the bigger person.’

As talking to chatbots is now becoming more like normal conversations, AI users face an awkward ethical dilemma: Bots are programmed to be polite, but do we have to reciprocate? Is it wrong to speak harshly to them?

The debate has spilled onto social media where many people say one should practice politeness even with bots. Others think wasting kind words conversing with code is inefficient. (Read More)