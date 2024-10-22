Nuclear-Powered AI: Big Tech’s Bold Solution or a Pipedream?

(Wall Street Journal) – The tech industry is enamored with nuclear power, but for now it will lean heavily on fossil fuels to power its artificial-intelligence boom.

Amazon[dot]com, Google, and Microsoft each struck recent deals meant to bring more nuclear power online to satiate burgeoning energy demand tied to AI. They are betting billions of dollars that nuclear power can help curb surging carbon emissions tied to the data centers, which threaten their climate pledges.