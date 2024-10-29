AI chips and data centers are making America’s water problems worse, JPMorgan says

(Quartz) – The artificial intelligence boom is making water strain in the U.S. worse, a new report says — and it could lead to global supply chain disruptions.

Water-stressed regions of the U.S., including in Arizona and Texas, are expecting increased manufacturing of data centers, chip fabrication facilities, and other AI-related infrastructure that need massive amounts of water to operate, according to a report called "The Future of Water Resilience in the U.S." by JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and the ERM Sustainability Institute.