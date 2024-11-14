Google DeepMind has a new way to look inside an AI’s “mind”

(MIT Technology Review) – Autoencoders are letting us peer into the black box of artificial intelligence. They could help us create AI that is better understood, and more easily controlled.

A team at Google DeepMind that studies something called mechanistic interpretability has been working on new ways to let us peer under the hood. At the end of July, it released Gemma Scope, a tool to help researchers understand what is happening when AI is generating an output. The hope is that if we have a better understanding of what is happening inside an AI model, we’ll be able to control its outputs more effectively, leading to better AI systems in the future. (Read More)