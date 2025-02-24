Officer Killed Responding to Hostage-Taking at a Pennsylvania Hospital, Officials Say

(New York Times) – Officials said the gunman was fatally shot by the police and that two officers and three staff members at UPMC Memorial hospital in York County, Pa., were wounded but were in stable condition.

Tim Barker, the York County district attorney, said at an afternoon news conference that Mr. Archangel-Ortiz targeted the intensive care unit of the hospital, which is in West Manchester Township, Pa. His motive was unknown. (Read More)