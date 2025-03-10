Utah to Become First State to Ban Fluoride in Public Water

(Wall Street Journal) – The Utah law is set to take effect in early May. It will be the first state with such a ban.

Most public-health agencies and doctors say fluoride should be added to drinking water to prevent cavities and boost oral health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has called fluoridation one of the 10 great public-health achievements of the 20th century, said it reduces tooth decay by about 25%.

Critics have said that high fluoride exposure is linked to neurodevelopmental problems—and that given its availability in toothpaste and other dental products, it isn’t necessary to require everyone to ingest it through the water supply. (Read More)