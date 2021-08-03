Rapid Tapering of Opioid Pain Drugs Poses Serious Risks to Users, Study Finds

(UPI) – Rapidly tapering patients off highly addictive opioid pain medications after long-term use at stable doses places them at increased risk for overdoses and mental health “crises,” a study published Tuesday by JAMA said. Those who use the drugs as prescribed to treat cancer-related pain or other chronic pain conditions and who had their doses significantly reduced to ween them off the potentially addictive medications were nearly twice as likely to experience a drug overdose compared to users who had their doses adjusted more gradually, the data showed. (Read Full Article)