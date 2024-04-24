Couples Sue Fertility Clinic, Alleging Women Were Implanted with Dead and Toxic Embryos (Exclusive)

(People) – Berger and Hardy are one of the nine couples who filed a joint lawsuit on Tuesday, April 23, obtained by PEOPLE, against IVF provider Ovation Fertility in Newport Beach, alleging its clinic destroyed their embryos. The filing claims that a lab embryologist wrongly used hydrogen peroxide (or some other caustic agent) instead of a sterile solution like distilled water in an incubator, causing the embryos to be “killed instantly.” The complaint further alleges that the facility recklessly and wrongfully exposed the embryos to poison, then knowingly implanted “these dead embryos into the would-be mothers.” (Read More)