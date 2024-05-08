OpenAI Says It Can Now Detect Images Spawned by Its Software–Most of the Time

(Wall Street Journal) – AI is getting better at recognizing its own work. OpenAI on Tuesday is launching a new tool that can detect whether an image was created using the company’s text-to-image generator, DALL-E 3. OpenAI officials said that the tool is highly accurate in detecting DALL-E 3 images, but that small changes to a picture can confuse it—reflecting how artificial-intelligence companies are playing catch up in the ability to track their own technology. (Read More)